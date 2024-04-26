Woman ran red light before major rollover crash that injured 2 drivers in Midtown, police say

HPD is investigating if alcohol played a factor in the crash. The woman accused of running the red light has severe injuries, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were hospitalized after a major rollover crash in Midtown overnight.

ABC13 video from the scene shows two vehicles with major damage on the I-69 Eastex Freeway near McGowen Street. One car landed upside down after the crash.

Houston police said a driver heading north on Chartes Street ran a red light and hit a vehicle heading westbound.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital. Police said the woman who ran the red light has severe injuries.

HPD is investigating if alcohol played a factor in the crash.