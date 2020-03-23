Send your story ideas to 13 Investigates

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for 13 Investigates? We want to hear about it.

There are several ways to get in touch with us.

Remember: these channels are for stories that might make good investigations. They're not for press releases, comments or complaints about stories. (You can send those on our Contact Us page, though)

We will review each message that comes in, though because we get a lot of requests, we may not respond directly to each one.

What is a good tip?

A good tip consists of information that we can use to start looking into a problem, preferably with documented proof of the problem. A hunch, a guess, speculation or rumor aren't typically good for tips. Tips also should have news value that others could benefit from.

Mail

You can send us tips to

KTRK / ABC13

Attn:13 Investigates

3310 Bissonnet

Houston, TX 77005

Note: Due to security, you can never show up to the TV station without an appointment.

Tip line: 713-663-8760

If you call, be sure to leave us some idea of what the story is about. A message just asking for a callback won't go very far.

You can also send your tip below:

(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)