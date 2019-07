City of Houston sends layoff notices to 66 fire cadets

EMBED >More News Videos Despite hiring freeze, city hiring hundreds while leaving fire cadets in limbo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A group of Houston fire cadets, whose fates were in limbo while the city and firefighters union sparred over implementing Prop B pay parity, have been let go from the department.The cadets were told in a meeting at 3:30 Thursday afternoon that their last day would be in early June.ABC13 Eyewitness News obtained a copy of a layoff notice sent to 66 cadets who were waiting for the Prop B issue to resolve."The City of Houston has experienced a sizeable budget shortfall due to the implementation of Prop B," the notice opens. "I am sorry to have to notify you that your position is being eliminated by virtue of a force reduction (layoff) and your last day of employment with the City of Houston will be June 7, 2019 close of business."The notice from HFD Chief Samuel Pena continues, "I want to assure you that the elimination of your position was a business decision and does not reflect your work performance or the value we place on your service to the City."The cadets were caught in the middle of a political battle over Prop B. The measure calls for equal pay between Houston police officers and firefighters. They finished their training months ago at the Houston fire academy.13 Investigates showed you how some of those cadets were spending some of their time digging ditches, doing yard work and building concrete training pieces. The mayor has refused to swear the cadets in over cost concerns. Sworn firefighters have more protection against layoffs.Mayor Sylvester Turner has suggested as many as 380 Houston firefighters could be laid off. This week he said layoff notices to those firefighters will be sent this month. Those need council approval.Council member Dwight Boykins staged two weeks of protests at council by delaying dozens of items over the un-sworn cadets.On Thursday, Boykins told ABC13, "The voters spoke (on Prop B). I feel we as city leaders failed," Boykins said by phone. "I am ashamed. We all should be ashamed. We chose the easy way out instead of finding a sustainable solution to keep first responders employed."The city's firefighters union said in a statement, "Sylvester Turner's layoff notices to taxpayer-funded, Houston-trained HFD cadets reflect the mayor's ineptitude, egotism, and a new depth of his vindictiveness. Today marks another sordid chapter of Turner's reckless neglect of the fire department and his contempt for firefighter families and 298,000 Proposition B voters."Turner is meeting Thursday with council members, who were not briefed before the cadets were told of their layoffs, to discuss Prop B. Turner's office referred ABC13 to previous press releases, and said a formal statement from the mayor would be sent later Thursday