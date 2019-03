Firefighters hope Houston judge will implement Prop B pay raises immediately

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters asked a judge late Thursday to end legal battles over Prop B, the voter approved initiative to increase firefighters' pay to equal police officers.Mayor Sylvester Turner, however, is not having it. This is the latest in the back and forth battle over the vote from last November.The mayor's office and the firefighters union have been trading offers, but time is running out.Mayor Turner says nearly 400 firefighters will be laid off to pay for voter approved raises.Firefighters asked a judge to rule in their favor and implement pay raises right away. The city asked for a similar ruling in its favor a few weeks ago.Late Thursday, the mayor said this is a sign the union has no intention of negotiating anything.Both sides publicly said they're willing to talk, but nothing has been scheduled.Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)