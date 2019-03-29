Ted Oberg Investigates

Firefighters hope Houston judge will implement Prop B pay raises immediately

EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the move by the firefighters union shows they don't want to negotiate.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters asked a judge late Thursday to end legal battles over Prop B, the voter approved initiative to increase firefighters' pay to equal police officers.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, however, is not having it. This is the latest in the back and forth battle over the vote from last November.

The mayor's office and the firefighters union have been trading offers, but time is running out.

RELATED: Mayor re-proposes 5-year Prop B deal as council kills trash fee

Mayor Turner says nearly 400 firefighters will be laid off to pay for voter approved raises.

Firefighters asked a judge to rule in their favor and implement pay raises right away. The city asked for a similar ruling in its favor a few weeks ago.

Late Thursday, the mayor said this is a sign the union has no intention of negotiating anything.

Both sides publicly said they're willing to talk, but nothing has been scheduled.

Mayor Turner released this statement Thursday night:
"The City is in the process of implementing Prop B with checks scheduled to be issued in May in order to balance the budget by the end of June. The implementation of Prop B will force layoffs and a reduction of services.

To avoid any layoffs, the City proposed to the fire union to phase in the cost of Prop B over five years. After saying, as late as last night, they would consider phasing-in the cost of Prop B over four years, today the union filed its motion for summary judgment demanding full payment immediately.

The motion for summary judgment filed today by the firefighters' union makes it clear the union has no intention of, and had no intention of, negotiating anything. It is demanding payment regardless of the consequences on municipal employees, less senior firefighters and the City as a whole. That is unfortunate.

Please bear in mind, Prop B came with no funding source and the City is honoring the will of the voters."

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)


RELATED STORIES
Prop B pay raise fight traps 44 more cadets at fire academy
City of Houston filing seeks to invalidate Prop B pay parity for firefighters
In fight for Prop B pay parity, clarity between mayor and union disappears

Houston mayor lays out plan for Prop B firefighter raises
Prop B implementation has mayor sparring with fire union
Did labor 'fire'-wall keep DNC from Houston?
Mayor Turner writes open letter to Houston regarding Prop B
Mayor Sylvester Turner plans to sit and talk with Houston Firefighter Union
After judge's decision, city's Prop B planning remains stalled
Fire union to Turner: It's past time to implement Prop B
Campaign against firefighter pay parity raises nearly $1 million
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonted oberg investigatescourtsylvester turnerjudgefirefightershouston politicshouston city council
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
Mayor re-proposes 5-year Prop B deal as council kills trash fee
911 calls show confusion in response to ITC tank fire
ITC has few answers after Deer Park tank fire
Firefighter pay scuffle delays Houston City Council again
TOP STORIES
Sandy Hook moms bring safety summit to help Santa Fe victims
Convicted felon hired as a Ft. Bend Co. deputy constable
I-10 trouble: All lanes downtown to close this weekend
Houston Humane Society receives dozens of Rottweiler mix dogs
San Jacinto Day festival canceled after TC facility fire
Supreme Court blocks 'Texas 7' gang member's execution
DEA looking for contractors to burn marijuana in Houston
Show More
Harris Co. judge runs her courtroom a little differently
CRUSH CITY: Astros' bats wake up in opening day win
Cici's Pizza challenges you to eat 28-inch pizza to win $500
Mom lets 12-year-old son drive car on Gulf Freeway
Man seen naked in front of Houston Zoo arrested
More TOP STORIES News