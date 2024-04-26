River Oaks street sees back-to-back SWAT scenes in 2 weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors say they've seen two SWAT situations in two weeks on the same road, in an area that usually doesn't get a lot of police action.

On Thursday evening, law enforcement conducted a felony warrant arrest for a man who was reportedly making threats against officers and a judge.

More than two dozen officers from multiple agencies filled Welch Street in River Oaks on Thursday evening.

"I believe he has two retaliation warrants where he had threatened his parole officer and a judge. He had also told the parole officer that if police came to arrest him, he was going to shoot the officers," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Crowson said they showed up in big numbers as a precaution, and their SWAT team was called in to help by Precinct 1 and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday night, the name of the suspect wasn't released.

Neighbors told ABC13 that the two police situations brought out their curiosity, but they're not concerned.

"I still feel safe, just as safe as I can be in Houston," neighbor Chris Bridgewater said.

Police confirmed the suspect was arrested without incident, and no one was injured.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.