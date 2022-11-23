13 Investigates the $18 million transportation app you paid for

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Robert Harris spends three to four hours every day driving around Houston.

He said he typically relies on the Uber Driver app to get around, but sometimes he'll use Apple Maps.

He doesn't use any other navigation apps, like Google Maps or Waze, and when 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg asked if he's used ConnectSmart, Harris said, "No, never heard of it."

Despite millions of taxpayer dollars going toward developing and promoting the transportation app that the Texas Department of Transportation launched in September, it only has about 3,800 active users, as of the most recently available data TxDOT released to 13 Investigates.

"The information that we can get from it and the information that we can provide to others to create a better, safer travel experience and help to relieve congestion, we think it's a good investment," Catherine McCreight said, a TxDOT planner who has been involved with the project since the beginning.

The project was initially going to be a partnership between public and private entities that would include nearly $7.5 million in private and university funds but is now being paid for with $8.9 million in state taxpayer funds and another $8.9 million in federal money. TxDOT said no revenue is being generated from the project.