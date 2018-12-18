TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Judge denies police and city's request to delay implementation of Prop B

EMBED </>More Videos

Judge denies city request to stop pay raises for firefighters

Keaton Fox
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A judge denied a request from the Houston Police Officer's Union and the city of Houston to delay the implementation of a voter-approved pay parity initiative best known as Proposition B.

In his order, Harris County Judge Randy Wilson said that "The balance of equities weighs in favor of firefighters after the Houston voters decided they would rather have pay parity."

"The Pay Parity Amendment does not violate public policy, is not unconstitutionally vague, and can be addressed through the initiative process," Wilson wrote.

The judge denied the request for a temporary injunction that would stop work to put the charter amendment in place until a court challenge was decided. Wilson also dissolved a temporary restraining order.

"While the HPOU feels for the fire employees who may be laid off and the reduction of services to the public, we have done everything in our power to stop the catastrophic effects of Prop B," a statement from the HPOU said. "Fire union leaders have said the Mayor is only bluffing and layoffs are a scare tactic. We shall see."

Officials with the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association have planned a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss the court's decision.

Most of the arguments made by the city and police union to stop the charter amendment were flawed, Wilson's order said. A court wouldn't stand in the way of a voter-enacted measure unless the "provision is unreasonable and arbitrary, amount to a clear abuse of discretion" adding that even if there was a problem, most courts would find a way to allow a law and a charter amendment to both stand, if such a construction could be created.

Wilson acknowledged the warnings from city officials that a firefighter pay raise would be expensive, but "while this court is sensitive to the budget difficulties" voters had made their choice.

A spokesperson for Mayor Sylvester Turner turned down a request for comment, adding if and when a statement is made, it will be sent to reporters.

Turner has said he believes the implementation date of Prop B to be January 1.

Houston voters approved the measure in early November with 59 percent voting in favor.

RELATED: Prop B pay raise for Houston firefighters remains on hold

EMBED More News Videos

Prop B raises to Houston firefighters and officers remain on hold

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfirefightershouston police departmentsylvester turnerTed Oberg InvestigatesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
13 Investigates: Earth-friendly recycling becoming more costly
Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee offers to mediate Prop B dispute
14-day hold granted on Prop B implementation in Houston
Council narrowly agrees on law firm to defend against Prop B
More Ted Oberg Investigates
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Officials unveil plans for city's new Boardwalk District
Hearing today in case of bodies of slaves found at FBISD site
8-year-old boy undergoes surgery to remove facial tumor
More Society
Top Stories
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Trump Foundation to dissolve and donate assets amid lawsuit
5 killed in San Marcos apartment fire ruled homicides
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing with 'good luck' wish
Dad tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in pond: Police
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
Man dies after slamming into back of semi in thick fog
Mostly cloudy and mild today
Show More
Hearing today in case of bodies of slaves found at FBISD site
2 Chicago officers die after being struck by train while chasing suspect
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Angleton police play Santa, giving gifts to good drivers
General Mills' new cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms
More News