FIREFIGHTERS

In fight for Prop B pay parity, clarity between mayor and union disappears

EMBED </>More Videos

City of Houston makes some progress in rolling out HFD raises

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In what would be a huge push forward in the months-long fight over voter-approved pay raises for firefighters, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday the city sent "a written proposal from the city to the firefighters association" to implement Proposition B.

Within minutes, firefighter union chief Marty Lancton told ABC13, "I have ZERO written proposals from the city of Houston for implementing Prop B."

If a written proposal had been sent, it would be the first offer from the city since the election in early November. The mayor insists without an agreement, hundreds of city employees may be fired in order to pay for the firefighter raises.

Later in the morning, it became clear the written communication was from the city attorney to the firefighter union's attorney.

City Attorney Ron Lewis wouldn't discuss what he called "confidential details."

The union's attorney called it an "opening," but far short of full implementation.

"It talked about base pay only. I take that not as an implementation, but an opportunity to discuss settlement of a lawsuit," the union attorney, Troy Blakeney, stated.

Lancton added, "The mayor, if he wants to resolve this, needs to stop playing political games."

The written communication to the union comes just five days after the city filed court papers to declare the voter-approved Prop B unconstitutional. The mayor described the city's 'Motion for Summary Judgment' a way to determine what Texas law is.

Blakeney points out a judge already ruled against the city on a similar issue adding bargaining partners "normally don't use their carrot and stick at the same time."

RELATED:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfirefighterssalaryhouston fire departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIREFIGHTERS
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Woman says she does not remember getting into house vent
Cypress-Fairbanks VFD one of the biggest in the state
Mother surrenders newborn twins at fire station
More firefighters
POLITICS
Covington HS students were not instigators, Ky. bishop says
Supreme Court rules out death penalty for Houston inmate
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
More Politics
Top Stories
Victim pistol-whipped during robbery at The Spot in Galveston
4th measles case confirmed in Harris County
HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid
2019 Rodeo Cook-off forecast
High school student arrested for violent robbery
Fresno Police body camera shows deadly shooting
1 dead, 1 injured during drive-by shooting
HPD raid officer's 1,400 cases under district attorney review
Show More
Family speaks out after 3 killed in DWI gas station crash
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
New York co-workers claim $437M Mega Millions jackpot
17-year-old inspires others with 145-pound weight loss
'This is wicked' Cardinal speaks on scandal's damage to church
More News