San Jacinto Street in downtown Houston reopened after closure due to protest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement reopened a half-mile stretch of a downtown Houston street on Wednesday afternoon after authorities said a protest in front of the Harris County Joint Processing Center forced the closure.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, San Jacinto Street from Commerce to Wood was shut down until close to 5 p.m.

HCSO posted a photo on social media of a large crowd of demonstrators in front of the JPC, which the county touts as a state-of-the-art facility to efficiently process jail inmate intakes and releases.

An ABC13 viewer submitted photos taken outside of the Harris County Joint Processing Center, showing apparent pro-Palestine demonstrators.

Though HCSO didn't mention the protest's reasons, a viewer's photos sent to ABC13 showed Palestine flags among the crowd.

Deputies noted no danger to the public existed.

Ties to UH demonstration

While law enforcement hasn't said where the jail protesters came from, Eyewitness News was told about a related demonstration that was broken up earlier in the day on the University of Houston campus.

An organizer told ABC13 that two of their dozens of protesters who were camped at UH were arrested by university police.

The organizer added that they intended to head to the jail to call for the detainees' release.

UH representatives confirmed removing about 60 people at Butler Plaza who were in violation of state statutes forbidding tents and encampments on campus.

The university added the group was allowed to continue its protest, in accordance with UH policies.

"We support the constitutional rights of free speech and peaceful assembly and continue to encourage groups to engage in expressive activity safely, compliant with university policies and state laws, and respectful of the rights of others with differing views," a statement read.

UH is holding spring commencement on campus this week.

