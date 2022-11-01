Astros World Series: Kyle Tucker and rookie Jeremy Peña become 1st-time Gold Glove winners

Peña became the first rookie shortstop to win the honor, while Tucker becomes just the third Astros outfielder to win it.

Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena, right, celebrates with Kyle Tucker (30) after both scored on Pena's two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners May 2, 2022, in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Flash the leather and you can win some gold.

That's what two Houston Astros stars were able to do all in 2022, and on Tuesday, they were honored with their first-career Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.

Jeremy Peña became the first rookie shortstop ever to earn the honor, while Kyle Tucker, who plays in right field, became just the third Astros outfielder to win it.

Both players received their trophies ahead of Tuesday's World Series Game 3.

The ballclub said Peña, who out-voted his replacement, current Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, is the first Astros rookie at any position to earn the honor.

Peña and Tucker were among the record 14 first-time winners of the honor.

The Gold Glove is awarded to each of the nine positions on the field plus one utility player, which is a new awarded position for 2022. There are awards for the American and National Leagues.

