13 Alert Traffic: US-90 bridge over Trinity River closed in Liberty Co. as a precaution, TxDOT says

Alert Traffic: US-90 bridge over Trinity River closed in Liberty Co. as a precaution, TxDOT says

LIBERTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas flooding emergency's lingering impacts are forcing the closure of a main artery connecting towns like Dayton and Liberty to larger cities like Houston and Beaumont.

On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced the closure of the US-90 bridge over the Trinity River as a precautionary measure. The span is between Dayton and Liberty.

Officials have kept a close on the Trinity River, which Lake Livingston anchors upstream. Over the last week, the U.S. Geological Survey's National Water Information System measured a roughly six-foot rise in the water level on the Trinity in Liberty.

While it didn't elaborate on the dangers, TxDOT added the span will reopen once it is deemed safe.

In the meantime, the agency recommended the following detours:

From Dayton, US-90 drivers can take Highway 321 North to Highway 105. At Highway 105, they can head east to Highway 146, where traffic can continue southbound on the US-90 in Liberty.

From Liberty, US-90 drivers can take Highway 146 North to Highway 105. At Highway 105, drivers can head west to Highway 321, where traffic can continue south to US-90.

ABC13 is monitoring developments on the US-90 closure.

