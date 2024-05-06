Want to help Texas flood victims? Here's how to bring comfort and hope

As officials warn residents to beware of disaster relief scams, we're verifying Texas flood relief efforts so you can give securely and generously to our neighbors in need.

While the storms may be over, our neighbors north of Houston are just beginning to clean up after rising water inundated homes and businesses over the weekend.

Eyewitness News hasn't seen flooding like this seen since Hurricane Harvey in 2017, with areas of Harris, Montgomery, Chambers, Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto and Walker counties impacted.

As officials warn residents to beware of disaster relief scams, we're verifying Texas flood relief efforts to bring you this list of ways you can help.

Since May 7, Houston Food Bank has mobilized 78 pallets of water, 71 pallets of emergency/disaster boxes, and 22 pallets of produce and snacks to help flood victims.

The food bank said there are two ways to help:

Volunteers to sort and box food for disaster relief. Sign up here .

. You can make a monetary donation here or by texting "givehfb" to 41444. Every $1 you donate sends three meals to flood victims just north of Houston.

The food bank is also accepting donations at its warehouse at 535 Portwall, in Houston.

Most needed food items:

Water

Crackers

Granola bars and other protein snacks

Canned tuna with pull tops

Cereal

Canned soup and ravioli, pull top preferred

Needed non-food supply items:

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Paper plates/cups/utensils

Cleaners

Closer to the destructive flooding in Conroe, Montgomery County Food Bank is working with the Office of Emergency Management to coordinate relief with more than 80 partner agencies, distributing food throughout the county.

Monetary and food donations are needed urgently. $1 provides up to four meals for disaster victims.

The blood center said the disaster serves as a good reminder that it's always important to have an adequate supply of blood on the shelves for times like these.

Donating blood ensures hospitals in the impacted areas have the necessary supply to assist those in need during emergencies.

GCRBC is accepting blood at 14 area donation centers and mobile drives. Click here to schedule your blood donation.

The Red Cross opened shelters Sunday in Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk and San Jacinto counties in response to the flood disaster, and rising rivers across the region.

A monetary donation to Red Cross provides shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.

Click here to donate or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation to support disaster relief.

BARC reported Wednesday the storms have led to overcrowding at its animal shelter and adoption center, with more than 500 dogs and cats in need of forever homes.

Now until May 15, adoption fees are being waived to help address the urgency capacity.

Over the weekend, BARC was busy deploying resources, including food and kennels, to assist impacted animals through the flood emergency.

If you would like to donate to assist BARC with its operations, including animal relief, click here.

Houston SPCA is on standby with boats and other resources, working in conjunction with emergency management offices as needs arise from the flooding disaster. You can make a donation toward animal relief efforts by visiting HoustonSPCA.org.