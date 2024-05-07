Attorney's sister says she's not surprised he tried calming angry customer when he was killed

ONLY ON ABC13: Jeffrey Limmer's sister said her brother spent his career trying to help others and was one to "fight for the little guy." So it wasn't a surprise when detectives told her that's what he did in his final moments.

ONLY ON ABC13: Jeffrey Limmer's sister said her brother spent his career trying to help others and was one to "fight for the little guy." So it wasn't a surprise when detectives told her that's what he did in his final moments.

ONLY ON ABC13: Jeffrey Limmer's sister said her brother spent his career trying to help others and was one to "fight for the little guy." So it wasn't a surprise when detectives told her that's what he did in his final moments.

ONLY ON ABC13: Jeffrey Limmer's sister said her brother spent his career trying to help others and was one to "fight for the little guy." So it wasn't a surprise when detectives told her that's what he did in his final moments.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area attorney was shot and killed outside of a McDonald's on the city's west side over the weekend after trying to calm down an angry customer who was upset with his order, according to detectives.

Patrol officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting at 8147 Katy Freeway at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

According to detectives, a customer was angry with employees over his order and demanded a refund. The victim, 46-year-old Jeffrey Limmer, tried to calm down the customer and the customer then focused his attention on Limmer.

The fight went outside, and Limmer pushed the customer to the ground, according to detectives. The customer then went to his car to pull out a gun and allegedly shot Limmer before he fled the scene in an early 2000s blue Ford pickup truck.

ONLY ON ABC13, Limmer's sister, Jennifer Thomas, said that her parents were at her daughter's graduation when they received the devastating news.

"He loved fiercely his family and friends," Thomas told Eyewitness News. "Always laughing, making jokes, and just loving life."

According to his sister, Limmer lived near the McDonalds and went there frequently. He played quarterback for the Memorial High School football team and was an outfielder for their baseball team.

Limmer attended the University of Texas and then graduated law school at South Texas College of Law.

He was an associate at a Houston area law firm, and his sister said he spent his career trying to help others, so it didn't come as a surprise when detectives said that's what he was doing in his final moments.

"Knowing Jeff, he's the one who always says, 'Calm down. It's not that big of a deal,' and divert the situation," Thomas said. "He's always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing."

As police search for the shooter and Limmer's family awaits justice, his sister said they are proud he stood up for what he believed was right.

"A good Samaritan who is trying to do the right thing and not letting those employees at McDonalds go through that," Thomas said.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.