Dozens of Houston fire engines don't have A/C: union president

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On the hottest week of the year, the fire union president is calling on Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston City Council to repair two dozen Houston fire trucks with no working air conditioning."This is unacceptable. This absolutely unacceptable," said Marty Lancton, president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.Monday afternoon, Lancton had a running list of about 24 trucks city-wide with no A/C.To prove the point of how hot the trucks are, firefighters shared photos of temperatures on social media reading 100, 105, and 107 degrees taken by thermal imaging cameras inside ladder and engine trucks.That's without 50 pounds of gear and not on a fire scene."We're warning citizens to stay out of the heat, and they should, but we're not even looking at the men and women who are responding to emergencies," Lancton said.Monday, Lancton sent a letter to Mayor Turner, HFD Chief Samuel Peña and Houston City Council members saying the condition of the trucks present health and safety issues for firefighters in their gear, and asking them to address the "continuing decline of the HFD fleet."In response, Peña said health and safety is a high priority. The city is working with outside vendors to make repairs as soon as possible, and "any air conditioning unit not working in an extreme heat advisory is one too many," he wrote in a statement.