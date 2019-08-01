Firefighters and city to return to court to wrestle over Prop B

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another round of mediation between the City of Houston and firefighters over Proposition B has failed.
The matter now goes back to the appeals court that ordered the mediation.
This is the second time talks have failed as both sides try to reach a settlement on the voter approved pay parity measure.
A state district court judge ruled the plan was unconstitutional.
Firefighters appealed, and a judge told the parties to try mediation again.
The mayor says he wants to give firefighters a raise the city can afford.
