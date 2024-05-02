Here's where to find help out of an abusive relationship with the Houston Area Women's Center

Domestic violence cases are on the rise, but the Houston Area Women's Center can help you get out of an abusive relationship.

Domestic violence cases are on the rise, but the Houston Area Women's Center can help you get out of an abusive relationship.

Domestic violence cases are on the rise, but the Houston Area Women's Center can help you get out of an abusive relationship.

Domestic violence cases are on the rise, but the Houston Area Women's Center can help you get out of an abusive relationship.

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Leaving a domestic abuse situation can be incredibly dangerous, but the Houston Area Women's Center says it can be done successfully and safely.

The need for HAWC support services has drastically increased in the Houston area since the pandemic, with many domestic partners sheltered at home for weeks.

"Since the pandemic, the calls have doubled," Leticia Manzano, with HAWC, said. "And the need for shelter has tripled."

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

A specialized counselor will respond and ask a series of questions, gathering specific information to assess the situation and determine the safest way to get help.

"We want people to know the call is confidential," Manzano said. "We are not going to do anything the survivor does not want to do."

For example, those concerned about immigration status should still reach out for help.

HAWC also provides emergency shelter at a location in the Houston area in addition to coordinating with shelters in Montgomery, Galveston, and Brazoria counties to ensure there is a safe place for a survivor to go.

Manzano stresses that the situation is not the survivor's fault, and the organization has had many success stories of men and women leaving an abusive environment.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, X and Instagram.