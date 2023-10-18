3 Astros, including Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, and Mauricio Dubón, named 2023 Gold Glove finalists

Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30), third baseman Alex Bregman (2), and center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) celebrate after Houston defeated the Yankees on Oct. 22, 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker could become a back-to-back Gold Glove Award winner when recipients of the coveted fielding honor are revealed next month.

The ball club announced on Wednesday that Tucker, third baseman Alex Bregman, and utility player and fill-in second baseman Mauricio Dubón are finalists for the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards at their respective positions in the American League.

The trio and the Astros' fans will learn whether any or all of the defensive stars are adding gold to their resume during a televised special on Sunday, Nov. 5, on ABC13's sister network, ESPN. The special is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

Dubón, in particular, is a double finalist after starting 66 games at second base in place of Jose Altuve, who started the 2023 season recovering from a broken thumb. The 24-year-old was third among second basemen in defensive runs saved with five. He has also seen action at center field, shortstop, left field, and first base throughout the season.

Dubón is a finalist for second base along with Cleveland's Andres Gimenez and Texas' Marcus Simien. The Honduras native is a finalist for the utility position with Detroit's Zack McKinstry and Tampa Bay's Taylor Walls.

Bregman is seeking his first Gold Glove on his third try at third base, where he's facing off with Toronto's Matt Chapman and Cleveland's Jose Ramirez. He led all Major League third basemen with 160 starts at the position and AL third basemen with 281 assists and 405 total chances. The 29-year-old LSU alum, who already owns a Silver Slugger Award for his offense, is bidding to become the second Astros player at the position to earn a Gold Glove.

Tucker is the reigning Gold Glove champion in right field. He led the AL with 152 starts at the position. Among AL right fielders, he also ranked first in total chances with 314, first in putouts with 303, fourth in fielding percentage at .990, tied for fourth in assists at eight, fifth in zone rating at .895, and fifth in defensive runs saved with two. The 26-year-old will have to overcome competition from Texas' Adolis Garcia and Boston's Alex Verdugo.

Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña, who won the Gold Glove as a rookie last year, fell short of the final three in his position, which boasts Minnesota's Carlos Correa, Texas' Corey Seager, and the Yankees' Anthony Volpe as finalists.

The Astros also announced that MLB Pipeline named rookie catcher Yainer Diaz as a first-team selection at his position.

