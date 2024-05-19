Where to cool off and receive resources following deadly storms: Centers open to public on Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area is on the mend following devastating storms that battered the city on Thursday. However, many are still without power as temperatures reached the low 90s on Saturday afternoon.

The city announced the following cool centers would be open for Sunday, May 19:

8 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, 1745 W. Gray St., Houston, TX 77019

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77091

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4510 Reed Road, Houston, TX 77051

Woodlands Community Center, 212 Parkview St., Houston, TX 77009

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, W. Gray 1475 W. Gray St. Houston TX 77019

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77091

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Kingwood Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood, TX 77345

Woodlands Community Center, 212 Parkview St., Houston, TX 77009

Bellaire Public Library, 5111 Jessamine, Bellaire Texas, 77401

Houston Office of Emergency Management announced that several libraries will be used for cooling centers on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Aldine Branch Library: 11331 Airline Drive, Houston Texas, 77037

Atascocita Branch Library: 19520 Pinehurst Trail Drive, Humble Texas, 77346

Barbara Bush Branch Library: 6817 Cypresswood Drive Spring, TX 77379

Bellaire Public Library: 5111 Jessamine, Bellaire Texas, 77401

Crosby - Edith Fae Cook Cole Branch Library: 135 Hare Road, Crosby Texas, 77532

Evelyn Meador Branch Library: 2400 North Meyer Road, Seabrook Texas, 77586

Fairbanks Branch Library: 7122 Gessner Road Houston, TX 77040

Galena Park Branch Library: 1500 Keene Street, Galena Park Texas, 77547

High Meadows Branch Library: 4500 Aldine Mail Route, Houston Texas, 77039

Katherine Tyra Branch Library: 6719 Clay Road Houston, TX 77084

Kingwood Branch Library: 4400 Bens View Lane, Kingwood Texas, 77339

La Porte Branch Library: 600 South Broadway, La Porte Texas, 77571

Northwest Branch Library: 11355 Regency Green Drive, Cypress Texas, 77429

South Houston Branch Library: 607 Avenue A, South Houston Texas, 77587

The city also announced the following ice and water distribution centers for Sunday, May 19:

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.



M.D. Anderson Family YMCA, 705 Cavalcade St., Houston, TX 77009

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.



Salvation Army, 12507 Windfern Rd Houston, TX 77064

Precinct 1:

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Lincoln Park Community Center, 979 Grenshaw Street, Houston, TX 77088

Julia C. Hester House, 2020 Solo Street, Houston, TX 77020

Precinct 2:

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Leonel J. Castillo Community Center, 2101 South Street, Houston, TX 77099

Leon Grayson / Baldree Community Center, 13828 Corpus Christi Street, Houston, TX 77015

Precinct 4:

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074

Cooling and Charging Center

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Tracy Gee Community Center, 3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston, TX 77042

Drive Up Distribution Centers:

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.



El Tabernaculo / Tab Church, 10020 Bauman Rd, Houston, TX 77076

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084

Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433

