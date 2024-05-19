Where to cool off and receive resources following deadly storms: Centers open to public on Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area is on the mend following devastating storms that battered the city on Thursday. However, many are still without power as temperatures reached the low 90s on Saturday afternoon.
The city announced the following cool centers would be open for Sunday, May 19:
8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, 1745 W. Gray St., Houston, TX 77019
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77091
- Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4510 Reed Road, Houston, TX 77051
- Woodlands Community Center, 212 Parkview St., Houston, TX 77009
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Kingwood Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood, TX 77345
- Woodlands Community Center, 212 Parkview St., Houston, TX 77009
- Bellaire Public Library, 5111 Jessamine, Bellaire Texas, 77401
Houston Office of Emergency Management announced that several libraries will be used for cooling centers on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Aldine Branch Library: 11331 Airline Drive, Houston Texas, 77037
- Atascocita Branch Library: 19520 Pinehurst Trail Drive, Humble Texas, 77346
- Barbara Bush Branch Library: 6817 Cypresswood Drive Spring, TX 77379
- Crosby - Edith Fae Cook Cole Branch Library: 135 Hare Road, Crosby Texas, 77532
- Evelyn Meador Branch Library: 2400 North Meyer Road, Seabrook Texas, 77586
- Fairbanks Branch Library: 7122 Gessner Road Houston, TX 77040
- Galena Park Branch Library: 1500 Keene Street, Galena Park Texas, 77547
- High Meadows Branch Library: 4500 Aldine Mail Route, Houston Texas, 77039
- Katherine Tyra Branch Library: 6719 Clay Road Houston, TX 77084
- Kingwood Branch Library: 4400 Bens View Lane, Kingwood Texas, 77339
- La Porte Branch Library: 600 South Broadway, La Porte Texas, 77571
- Northwest Branch Library: 11355 Regency Green Drive, Cypress Texas, 77429
- South Houston Branch Library: 607 Avenue A, South Houston Texas, 77587
The city also announced the following ice and water distribution centers for Sunday, May 19:
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- M.D. Anderson Family YMCA, 705 Cavalcade St., Houston, TX 77009
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Salvation Army, 12507 Windfern Rd Houston, TX 77064
Precinct 1:
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Lincoln Park Community Center, 979 Grenshaw Street, Houston, TX 77088
- Julia C. Hester House, 2020 Solo Street, Houston, TX 77020
Precinct 2:
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Leonel J. Castillo Community Center, 2101 South Street, Houston, TX 77099
- Leon Grayson / Baldree Community Center, 13828 Corpus Christi Street, Houston, TX 77015
Precinct 4:
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074
Cooling and Charging Center
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Tracy Gee Community Center, 3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Drive Up Distribution Centers:
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- El Tabernaculo / Tab Church, 10020 Bauman Rd, Houston, TX 77076
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084
- Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433
In a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Harris County Precinct 2's Office released the opening times for the following locations.
