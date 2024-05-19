HISD releases list of select campuses that will open on Monday after closures due to deadly storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District has released a list of schools expected to open Monday, May 20, following closures due to a dangerous storm that developed on Thursday afternoon that produced tornadoes and damaging winds.

If your student's school is on the list, the campus has power, with a fully functional cooling system and ready-to-serve food service.

The district said that if your child's school is missing from the list, you should look for more information between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Updates will continue until Sunday evening, according to district officials.

Any campus not listed by 9 p.m. HISD states that it will be closed but will operate as a meal distribution center for students between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., then 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles surveyed the damage at Sinclair Elementary on Saturday, one of the district's campuses hit the hardest by heavy rainfall and 100 mph winds. Tree limbs, debris, and insulation were scattered outside the building's foundation.

It was one of four schools that suffered the most damage. Pugh Elementary, Robinson Elementary, and Paige Elementary suffered broken windows and downed trees; however, officials said the buildings are structurally sound.

As of Saturday, 77 campuses were without power. Crews have worked non-stop to restore electricity after 136 schools were affected.

According to the CenterPoint Outage Tracker tool, 325,546 customers were still without power as of Sunday morning. The company said it is working on restoration efforts that will be completed by Wednesday.

The district sent a message on Sunday, saying a free food and supply distribution drive will be held on Monday and Tuesday to support families affected by the severe weather events last week.

Families can visit the Brock Sunrise Center at 1417 Houston Avenue and the Morefield Sunrise Center at 5950 Selinsky Road starting at 10 a.m. On Tuesday, the YDC Sunrise Center will open at 9 a.m.

The district said that there will be free food and cleaning supplies available for 500 families per center.

