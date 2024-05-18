CenterPoint anticipates 80% of impacted customers to have power restored Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Recovery is in progress in Houston and surrounding areas after severe weather on Thursday, and CenterPoint Energy is continuing its ongoing efforts to restore power.

SUNDAY:

The company announced Sunday afternoon that fewer than 300,000 customers are without power. This is a drastic decrease from the 500,000 customers that were without electricity after severe weather on Thursday.

CenterPoint anticipates that 80% of customers will have power restored by Sunday evening.

After the initial 48 hours of the hurricane response, nearly 570,000 customers-about 60% of the total-had been restored.

The company did have slight issues as its power outage tracker tool was experiencing "slower than normal" delays, but the issue has since been resolved.

Currently, the PowerOutage.us tracker shows there are 327,536 people without power.

According to Council Member Sallie Alcorn, 140,000 customers reportedly had their electricity restored Friday night.

The fix came just in time, as Houston's temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 90s through the weekend.

Bellaire, Cypress, Baytown, Greenspoint, Humble, and Spring Branch are among the CenterPoint Energy territories that got hit the hardest. As more details are available, the company says it will provide localized restoration updates.

CenterPoint said nearly 2,200 line workers and vegetation professionals arrived late Friday evening to continue the restoration project.

"Our crews' visual inspections and damage assessments of our infrastructure yesterday showed that we have a lot of hard work ahead in the coming days. The team at CenterPoint and the mutual assistance teams supporting our efforts are committed to the restoration of service to our customers as safely and quickly as possible,"said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President of Electric Business.

CenterPoint said its primary focus is on homes and businesses. In a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the company said workers were out before sunrise to continue repair work.

For more information, the company said it would frequently share updates on its Power Alert System and platform X.