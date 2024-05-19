Channelview mother with son on ventilator wants transparency on when power will be restored

The impacted family is one of the households still waiting to hear about when they might get power back. The mom uses a generator to power her son's ventilator, which he needs in order to survive.

The impacted family is one of the households still waiting to hear about when they might get power back. The mom uses a generator to power her son's ventilator, which he needs in order to survive.

The impacted family is one of the households still waiting to hear about when they might get power back. The mom uses a generator to power her son's ventilator, which he needs in order to survive.

The impacted family is one of the households still waiting to hear about when they might get power back. The mom uses a generator to power her son's ventilator, which he needs in order to survive.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost half a million people are without power in Harris County following Thursday's deadly storms.

Rebekah Crebbs' family, who lives in Channelview, is one of the households still waiting to hear about when they might get power back.

She's currently running a generator that powers a ventilator her son is using to stay alive.

While CenterPoint Energy said most customers could get power back by next Wednesday, she's hoping to get a better timeline.

Her son is bedridden and would need to be moved on a stretcher, potentially costing thousands, she said.

She said running the generator is incredibly expensive and she wants to keep him comfortable, especially if the stretch without power could go beyond next Wednesday.

"I'm not saying they need to come out here and turn our electricity on, say something, and tell us. I hear some people say it's going to be days or weeks. No, you're going to have to tell us better than that so we can prepare. I can maybe get help from somewhere else," she said.

Crebbs is currently running multiple fans in his room to try and keep the area cool.

CenterPoint did not respond as to when her subdivision's power could be back on and did not say if it would be included in the group of people who would have power by next Wednesday.

The company sent a statement that told ABC13, in part, that customers who depend on electricity for life-saving equipment should have an emergency plan in place and alternate arrangements.

According to CenterPoint, the power will be back sometime between May 18-21.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, X and Instagram.