Pelican Island bridge opens to vehicle traffic Saturday night after collision repairs, USCG says

Pelican Island is essentially cut off from Galveston for a second day as crews work to repair the damage to the bridge and clean up the oil that spilled.

Pelican Island is essentially cut off from Galveston for a second day as crews work to repair the damage to the bridge and clean up the oil that spilled.

Pelican Island is essentially cut off from Galveston for a second day as crews work to repair the damage to the bridge and clean up the oil that spilled.

Pelican Island is essentially cut off from Galveston for a second day as crews work to repair the damage to the bridge and clean up the oil that spilled.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced that the Pelican Island Causeway bridge will reopen for vehicles on Saturday night after repairs from Wednesday's barge collision.

The video above is from a previous report.O

Officials announced that the bridge will open to vehicle traffic at 9 p.m.

Pedestrians have had access since Friday, after the Texas Department of Transportation assessed the bridge's condition.

According to the USCG, the collision caused the barge to leak oil into the Galveston Ship Channel, with initial estimates of 1,000 to 2,000 gallons of vacuum gas oil spilling out.

SEE ALSO: Pelican Island bridge is unstable after barge slammed into pillar, causing oil spill, officials say

With repairs now complete, the USCG announced the maximum weight limits for various vehicles on the bridge.

The maximum weight for a single axle is 20,000 lbs. The maximum gross vehicle weight is 42,000 lbs, and the maximum weight for a tandem axle group is 30,000 lbs.

You can call the Joint Information Center at 409-300-3521 for any inquiries.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Pelican Island bridge reopens for evacuation-only after barge slams into span, causing oil spill