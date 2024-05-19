WATCH LIVE

1,100 traffic signal outages needs to be fixed across Houston area, TxDOT says

Sunday, May 19, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Repairing traffic signals has been the first priority as the Texas Department of Transportation works to clear roads and resume regular operations following Thursday's intense storms across Houston.

In the Houston District, TxDOT has 1,100 signals in total. Furthermore, about 125 of the signals require repairs.

"Our crews are working diligently to restore our traffic signals and efforts to recover to normal operations across the Houston District, including Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend, and Waller counties. To expedite restoration, TxDOT is leveraging our forces to get our system up and operating," Eliza Paul, a district engineer for TxDOT Houston District, said.

To support Houston's disaster response and recovery efforts, TxDOT has brought in workers from across Texas.

