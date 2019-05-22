In wake of Prop B, way forward still not clear

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters are eager to get back to the table and make a deal for a raise.
Since a judge declared Prop B unconstitutional last week, Mayor Sylvester Turner has repeatedly said firefighters deserve a raise the city can afford. As of Tuesday afternoon, neither the mayor nor firefighters had reached out to the other to start talking.
In a letter Tuesday afternoon, the union asked the mayor to agree to arbitration, which would force the city and union to take a deal decided by an independent panel of arbitrators.
'They went through hell': 66 fire cadets sworn in after Prop B declared unconstitutional
Arbitration is binding. Mediation, which the two sides failed at earlier this month, is not.
Firefighters' union president Marty Lancton said in an afternoon news conference, "We propose that the city commit to binding arbitration so that we can expedite the impasse of our collective bargaining contract. This is a sensible solution. We continue to wait for the call that the mayor says he is willing to make."
Two hours later, the city appeared to turn down the arbitration offer in favor of collective bargaining.
In a statement, the mayor's office told ABC13, "The City of Houston is willing to return to the table for collective bargaining, which would be the regular course of business. An agreement should obviate all litigation."
As with most things related to Prop B, the negotiation/arbitration path forward is complicated by a pending lawsuit.
This one, filed by firefighters in 2017, is currently in the appeals courts. The City of Houston wants a judge to clarify state law governing collective bargaining contracts. The union describes it at trying to declare all of collective bargaining unconstitutional. The city rejects that claim.
There is no schedule for a ruling in that suit, which only governs firefighter pay for 2017.
The union has encouraged the city to drop its appeal.
For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
RELATED STORIES
City of Houston sends layoff notices to 66 fire cadets
Mayor Turner says Prop B is cheaper, can be implemented faster, but union calls it short on detail and 'improper'
Mayor chides media for not asking union his Prop B questions
Firefighters hope Houston judge will implement Prop B pay raises immediately
Mayor re-proposes 5-year Prop B deal as council kills trash fee
Firefighter pay scuffle delays Houston City Council again
13 Investigates finds questions in city's Prop B offer
Houston mayor lays out plan for Prop B firefighter raises
Protest over firefighters stops business at Houston City Council
In fight for Prop B pay parity, clarity between mayor and union disappears
Mayor Turner writes open letter to Houston regarding Prop B
City of Houston filing seeks to invalidate Prop B pay parity for firefighters
'You're pushing it, so be careful' War of words at Houston council over Prop B
Houston's trained heroes are stuck chopping wood, pouring concrete
Fire union to Turner: It's past time to implement Prop B
Prop B implementation has mayor sparring with fire union
After judge's decision, city's Prop B planning remains stalled
Judge denies police and city's request to delay implementation of Prop B
14-day hold granted on Prop B implementation in Houston
Council narrowly agrees on law firm to defend against Prop B
Campaign against firefighter pay parity raises nearly $1 million
Campaign against fire 'parity pay' funded by mayor, police union, reports show
In wake of Prop B, way forward still not clear
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News