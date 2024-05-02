Tree falls in Kingwood resident's backyard as severe weather batters Houston, surrounding areas

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Several thunderstorms battered the city of Houston on Thursday, and significant damage was observed in some surrounding areas.

The ABC13 Weather Team upgraded the initial Weather Watch to a Weather Alert Day through Friday evening.

An ABC13 viewer, Christopher Glaka, in the Kingwood area, sent photos of a large tree that fell in their backyard due to the storms that blew through the area on Thursday morning.

The photo shows the tree lying horizontally, detached from its stump.

The fence that stood in the tree's path was crushed due to the impact. Glaka said that if the tree had fallen 30 degrees in the other direction, it could have potentially landed on his home, severely injuring his family.

There were no injuries reported.

ABC13 has several resources for you to stay weather-aware as thunderstorms continue to fall in the area. Widespread showers today could produce street flooding, gusty winds, large hail, and a brief tornado.

