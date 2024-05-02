Storms pass, but high water still holding up SE Texas highways

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- US 59 in Polk and San Jacinto counties is back open after extensive flooding late last week forced the highway's closure.
Still, the threat of running into water on the surface streets and feeder roads near freeways is not over, and many areas are unsafe for travel.
Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don't drown.
As of Wednesday, May 8 at 6 p.m., Houston Transtar is reporting the following high water locations.
Even though the National Weather Service's flood watch expired Sunday, after 93 hours in effect, moderate to major river flooding is expected to remain a concern for at least a week. Don't drive around any remaining barricades.
The video below describes the dangers of driving in flood waters.
Source: Houston Transtar, local authorities, and ABC13.