Red Cross shelters open across SE Texas counties due to severe flooding

The American Red Cross has opened multiple shelters across southeast Texas in response to the severe flooding in the region.

If you need to go to one of the locations, remember to bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, and important documents. Also bring any items for children, including diapers, formula, toys, and durable medical equipment, if needed.

The Red Cross says that while it can provide some equipment, it may take time depending on inventory and availability to get it to a shelter.

HARRIS COUNTY

Philippian's New Faith Baptist Church

7858 Angus Street

Houston, TX 77028

LIBERTY COUNTY

Calvary Baptist Church

816 N Blair Ave

Cleveland, TX 77327

POLK COUNTY

Dunbar Gym

1103 Dunbar Street

Livingston, TX 77351

SAN JACINTO COUNTY

San Jacinto County Disaster Shelter

255 Live Oak

Coldspring, TX 77331

Beyond the Red Cross, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she's been in touch with community partners and identified Green House International Church at 200 W. Greens Road as a place to stay for those without power. The facility is also allowing pets.

You can find shelters on the Red Cross website, through their app or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.