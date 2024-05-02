Red Cross shelters open across SE Texas counties due to severe flooding

The American Red Cross has opened multiple shelters across southeast Texas in response to the severe flooding in the region.
If you need to go to one of the locations, remember to bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, and important documents. Also bring any items for children, including diapers, formula, toys, and durable medical equipment, if needed.
The Red Cross says that while it can provide some equipment, it may take time depending on inventory and availability to get it to a shelter.
HARRIS COUNTY
Philippian's New Faith Baptist Church
7858 Angus Street
Houston, TX 77028
LIBERTY COUNTY
Calvary Baptist Church
816 N Blair Ave
Cleveland, TX 77327
POLK COUNTY
Dunbar Gym
1103 Dunbar Street
Livingston, TX 77351
SAN JACINTO COUNTY
San Jacinto County Disaster Shelter
255 Live Oak
Coldspring, TX 77331
Beyond the Red Cross, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she's been in touch with community partners and identified Green House International Church at 200 W. Greens Road as a place to stay for those without power. The facility is also allowing pets.
You can find shelters on the Red Cross website, through their app or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.