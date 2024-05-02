18-wheeler hydroplanes on Eastex Freeway due to severe weather across the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers across Houston experienced traffic delays due to severe weather in the area on Thursday.

Authorities cautioned drivers about the mess.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said an 18-wheeler hydroplaned, driving into the pillars and onto the HOV lanes along the Eastex Freeway southbound at Mt. Houston Road.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, no one was injured in the incident.

Gonzalez said a hazmat crew was at the scene to assist with a diesel spill.

