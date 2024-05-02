Some Houston-area residents experiencing power outages amid severe weather conditions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Houston-area residents were without power as southeast Texas experienced severe storms and heavy rain ahead of the weekend.

An ABC13 Weather Alert Day is in effect through Friday evening.

According to CenterPoint Energy's outage tracker as of 8:35 p.m. Friday, 1,400 customers are without power.

The outage tracker counted 67,230 customers restored over a 24-hour period.

The outages came as several counties have experienced significant flooding. Residents just south of Lake Conroe Dam near the San Jacinto River were also told to take immediate action due to a release of water from the lake to account for ongoing heavy rain.

