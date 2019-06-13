Politics

Houston's Prop B: What has happened so far?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Proposition B, the voter-approved pay parity plan for Houston firefighters, has caused turmoil between HFD and the city of Houston.

On Nov. 6, 2018, 298,733 voters said yes to firefighter pay raises, better known as Prop B.

But, on May 15, 2019, the plan was ruled unconstitutional by a state district court judge.

Watch the video above to see what has happened since that day.

