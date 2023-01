New Caney ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student, docs show

A New Caney ISD employee, Samantha Cummings, is being held on a $75,000 bond after being arrested for improper relationship with student, docs show.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A New Caney ISD employee was arrested for an improper relationship with a student on Saturday, court documents show.

Records show that 35-year-old Samantha Cummings was arrested by school police.

Cummings is being held on a $75,000 bond for a second-degree felony in Montgomery County Jail, records show.

Eyewitness News reached out to the district and is awaiting a response.

SEE ALSO: