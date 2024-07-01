Former HISD teacher accused of sex crimes with 14-year-old student bonds out of jail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston ISD middle school teacher accused of having explicit video calls with a 14-year-old student was back in court on Monday.

Dale Vanwright, 63, was a design teacher at Tanglewood Middle School when the crimes allegedly occurred. He bonded out of jail over the weekend. His bond was set to be reviewed by a judge, but his case has been reset to a later date.

It's unclear how the allegations came to light, but they are disturbing. The former teacher is facing three charges: improper relationship with a student, sexual performance by a child, and indecency with a child.

Court documents state the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was dating one of Vanwright's relatives, who was also a student at Tanglewood Middle School.

Court documents say that the uncertified HISD teacher lost his job not for this incident but for kissing another female student.

Police said the victim, though, eventually began doing video calls with Vanwright after school. During one of those calls, he's accused of asking the victim to expose herself. Prosecutors said Vanwright told the victim that if his relative couldn't please her, that he could.

Authorities said things escalated in May when he allegedly began fondling the victim in his truck in the parking lot of a Home Depot.

Vanwright lost his job and is no longer employed by HISD. Court records state he was suspended in March after being accused of kissing and hugging another 14-year-old student.

HISD sent ABC13 the following statement about Vanwright's employment:

"Vanwright is no longer employed with HISD effective June 7, 2024.

While we cannot comment on the charges filed or the ongoing investigation into this incident, we can affirm that the employee has not had contact with students in any HISD facility since that date.

We have sent an update to the school community, but we are prevented from commenting on the specific details of personnel matters."

