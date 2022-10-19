Cleveland ISD teacher charged with sex assault last week but district just now notifying parents

Alexander Oveal, who was at last check a 7th grade Texas history teacher, was arrested last week, but the district just notified parents on Tuesday.

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A one-time Teacher of the Year at Cleveland Middle School is accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Alexander Oveal was arrested last week, but the school district just notified parents on Tuesday.

The district says the charge follows an investigation involving a female student.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said it is continuing to interview other students and is urging other possible victims to come forward.

Oveal has bonded out of jail.

Teachers of Tomorrow recognized Oveal as a middle school teacher of the year for 2021 to 2022.

Then back in 2019, the district tweeted that the 7th grade Texas history teacher at Cleveland Middle School had won the Teacher of the Week.