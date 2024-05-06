Dekaney HS staff member resigns, arrested for alleged 'inappropriate conduct' with student: district

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring ISD staff member was arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with one of her students, according to the district.

The incident took place over the Spring Break holiday this year with a report of inappropriate conduct between a Dekaney HS staffer and student, a Spring ISD spokesperson said.

Furthermore, the accused staff member resigned from her job at Dekaney HS after a conference was held about the incident upon her return on March 18.

The investigation was conducted in a joint collaboration by the Spring ISD Police Department and Spring ISD's human resources department.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office issued a felony arrest for the former staff member.