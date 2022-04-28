improper relationship with student

Alvin ISD teacher under investigation for alleged improper relationship with student, district says

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An Alvin ISD teacher was arrested Wednesday after the district received an anonymous tip about an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, the district said in a statement.

Brazoria County Jail lists Joann Karel, who is an AP U.S. history teacher at Shadow Creek High School, under arrest for an improper educator/student relationship.

The student's parents were contacted and made aware of the allegations, according to Alvin ISD.

Since the allegations, Karel resigned.

Alvin ISD Police Department has launched an investigation and has been in contact with the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office.

The district asks anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact police at 281-331-2320.
