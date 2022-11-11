HISD teacher charged with injury to a child after grabbing student by hair and arm, court docs say

The incident is said to have happened after the five-year-old allegedly refused to throw away a fork in the trash can, charging documents read.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Independent School District teacher has been charged with injury to a child after she allegedly grabbed and pulled a student under 15 years old, according to court records.

It happened at Katherine Smith Elementary School in the 4800 block of Chrystell Lane in northwest Houston.

Court documents read that on Nov. 8, Jenny Alicia Dominguez, 44, allegedly grabbed a child by the hair and left arm, causing them to lose their balance. The child was then dragged across the concrete for a "short distance."

According to court records, the child is 5 years old.

It happened after the child allegedly did not want to throw a fork in the trash, court records read.

Dominguez is listed as a dual-language kindergarten teacher on the school's website.

A person at the school said they witnessed the assault on video, documents said.

HISD sent out a statement regarding the incident and said:

"HISD takes these situations very seriously, and the safety and well-being of our students is always our absolute top priority. HISD PD was notified of an allegation of misconduct and the educator was immediately reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation. Due to the Family Education Right's Privacy Act (FERPA) and the pending investigation, HISD will not be providing additional information at this time."

As of Friday, it is unclear if Domigeuz has been arrested or is in custody.

This is a developing story. ABC13 will update as soon as more information becomes available.