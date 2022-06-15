Pasadena teacher charged with having improper relationships with 2 students, court records show

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A teacher is accused of having relations with two students at Richard Milburn Academy, records show.Melissa Carrillo, 44, is charged with two counts of improper relationship with a child.According to court records, students said Carrillo was having an inappropriate conversations with a student.On May 3, investigators spoke with a school counselor who told police about Carrillo, who had worked at the academy for two years.A student spoke with the police over the phone and said that Carrillo contacted him and gave him her phone number for attendance purposes.Later, he asked Carrillo for money for food and she gave him $10 and said they didn't talk about anything else.A friend of this student also had Carrillo's personal phone number. His mother allowed the police to look at his phone.Investigators said they started with "small talk" before she sent him a photo of herself after he asked for one.Records show on the first day of school, police said Carrillo asked for another student's phone number, who is 17 years old.Investigators found the teen and Carrillo exchanged sexual texts.The 17-year-old told police he placed his hand on her butt after meeting in a classroom and hugged her, according to court records.