improper relationship with student

Pasadena teacher charged with having improper relationships with 2 students, court records show

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A teacher is accused of having relations with two students at Richard Milburn Academy, records show.

Melissa Carrillo, 44, is charged with two counts of improper relationship with a child.

According to court records, students said Carrillo was having an inappropriate conversations with a student.

On May 3, investigators spoke with a school counselor who told police about Carrillo, who had worked at the academy for two years.

A student spoke with the police over the phone and said that Carrillo contacted him and gave him her phone number for attendance purposes.

Later, he asked Carrillo for money for food and she gave him $10 and said they didn't talk about anything else.

A friend of this student also had Carrillo's personal phone number. His mother allowed the police to look at his phone.

Investigators said they started with "small talk" before she sent him a photo of herself after he asked for one.

Records show on the first day of school, police said Carrillo asked for another student's phone number, who is 17 years old.

Investigators found the teen and Carrillo exchanged sexual texts.

The 17-year-old told police he placed his hand on her butt after meeting in a classroom and hugged her, according to court records.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenahigh schoolsex abuse against childrenimproper relationship with studentsexual misconductteachercharter schoolstudentssexting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMPROPER RELATIONSHIP WITH STUDENT
Alvin ISD teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Coach accused of improper relationship with student, Katy ISD says
Conroe ISD teacher accused of improper relationship with student
Former teacher in The Woodlands gets 3 years for improper relationship
TOP STORIES
HPD arrests man wanted after 9-year-old girl shot to death
Family of woman killed by ex-husband raise domestic violence awareness
Texas Rangers asked to investigate how inmate escaped, ran for 3 weeks
Woman strapped to gurney able to pull out gun during hospital shooting
Community seeks solutions at Emancipation Conversations Lecture
Thicker Saharan haze on the way to Houston
Houston SPCA investigating 2 dogs' deaths from apparent heat distress
Show More
FDA advisers clear way for Moderna vaccine in kids
Odessa water taps go dry after main break
Warning issued after 13 infants die in rockers
Houstonians say budgeting, carpools are ways to deal with rising costs
Watson again claims innocence as 2 more potential suits reported
More TOP STORIES News