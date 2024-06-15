YES Prep volleyball coach charged for allegedly sexually assaulting students at school, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A YES Prep volleyball coach is no longer working at the school after he allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting students, according to charging documents.

Records show that Osvaldo Flores is facing two charges of sexual assault of a child, one charge of improper relationship with a student, and another charge of sexual performance by a child.

As of Friday, the 23-year-old is being held on a total bond of $315,000.

Flores' bond conditions include staying 1,000 feet away from where children gather and no have contact with anyone 17 years old or younger.

Charging documents show the sexual assault allegations involve separate incidents with two teenagers who attended the Southwest Secondary School, where Flores was a volleyball coach.

The victims were 15 and 17 years old at the time of the assaults.

According to charging documents, the 15-year-old's mother reported the original incident in October 2023 after realizing her daughter had left in the middle of the night.

The girl's parents were able to track her phone, which led them to find her in Flores' backseat. This initiated a police investigation and led to a 17-year-old victim.

The 15-year-old told her school principal that Flores texted her saying, "I know this is wrong, but you're really pretty," after she posted a picture of herself on Instagram.

She said Flores was aware of her age because he went to her 15th birthday party earlier in the year.

In the 17-year-old's outcry to the school principal, she said she repeatedly told Flores "no" during forceful incidents, records show.

Flores allegedly followed the 17-year-old into a storage closet at the campus more than once and "touching, fondling and groping" her.

The student said this happened at the beginning of the volleyball season when she would stay late after the games or practice.

Documents allege Flores texted the 17-year-old inappropriate messages, which went ignored.

Flores allegedly texted in a group chat with the other teammates, asking for new song suggestions and sending messages to the 17-year-old such as, "You looked cute today."

When investigators and school faculty confronted Flores, he admitted to the sexual assaults in the school gym, according to court records.

Court documents show he claimed that he knew the student was a senior and assumed that all seniors were either 18 or 19 years old.

The charter school said Flores was a seasonal employee from August 2022 to December 2022 and again in August 2023 until his employment ended in October 2023.

YES Prep sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

In October 2023, YES Prep received a complaint about inappropriate behavior involving a coach and a student from our Southwest Secondary school. Per protocol, we immediately placed the coach on leave and subsequently ended his employment after conducting a thorough investigation. The school proactively communicated with the families of the students on the volleyball team. We also reported the case immediately to the Houston police as well as the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for further investigation. YES Prep expects all staff to uphold the highest standard of professionalism in all communication and interactions with students. We are committed to ensuring that all students are in a safe and secure environment, and we take quick and strict action when this commitment is compromised.