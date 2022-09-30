Bay City ISD educator arrested, charged after allegedly sending sexual messages to students

Authorities say 26-year-old Karina Romero sent sexual messages to at least two students outside of school.

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An educator in Matagorda County faces alarming accusations regarding inappropriate relationships with students, all of which occurred outside of school and school hours.

Karina Romero, 26, was arrested last Friday for allegedly sending sexual messages to at least two students outside of school, Bay City police said.

Romero has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child, as well as tampering with evidence.

She was a paraprofessional aide for Bay City ISD.

ABC13 has reached out to the district but has not yet heard back.

If you know any information regarding this case, you are urged to call 979-245-8500 and ask for Detective Chris Cunningham.