Conroe ISD teacher, coach could face more charges in Harris Co. for online solicitation of a minor

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Caney Creek High School teacher and coach remains in a jail on a $250,000 bond.Joseph Johnson is accused of soliciting a minor online.Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen says a five-month long investigation revealed that the 30-year-old married man engaged in sexually explicit online behavior with two girls he believed were teenagers."It's a very disturbing case," said Rosen. "We're talking about an individual who is charged with taking care of kids every single day in a classroom environment, on a baseball field, and this just betrays the trust of all those children."The constable's office executed a search warrant for Johnson with the help of the county's Internet Crimes Against Children's Task Force.Authorities say Johnson had worked as a history teacher and head baseball coach at Caney Creek High School since August 2020.Undercover officers reportedly started communicating online through social media and texting with Johnson in September and October of last year.Johnson later engaged in explicit texting conversations with the officers, who he thought were 14-and 16-year-old girls, investigators said."This case led to Montgomery County because a lot of the solicitation happened while on school grounds," said Rosen."He communicated with them over an extended period of time," Rosen said. "He sent some explicit pictures of himself, and they did attempt to set up a meeting location in the Woodlands."Rosen said Johnson communicated with the 16-year-old undercover persona up until his arrest Wednesday.While Johnson communicated with undercover agents in this case, Rosen said he believes Johnson has had relationships with former students."We believe very strongly that there are more victims that we need to talk to based on his assertions during our interview," Rosen said. "We would like the public, and please put his picture out, so that we can find other victims."Prior to his employment at Caney Creek High School, Aldine ISD confirmed Johnson worked as a head coach in the district for six years from August 2014 to August 2020.The district says Johnson resigned to work at Conroe ISD, and had no disciplinary actions while there.Johnson was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Wednesday evening. Rosen says they are working with District Attorney Kim Ogg's office and could file additional charges in Harris County."We're working very closely with our district attorney's office to file additional charges, because some of the online solicitation took place in Harris County, at Mr. Johnson's residence," Rosen said.Rosen cautioned parents to monitor their children. "Please don't allow your children to sit up in their rooms at 10 o'clock at night and throughout the night, and allow your children to surf the internet, because these predators are out there," Rosen warned.Conroe ISD released a statement acknowledging the charges against Johnson.