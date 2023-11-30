What schools have in place Thursday as severe storms move into Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Thursday deemed as an ABC13 Weather Alert Day due to severe storms moving across the area, here's what plans schools in southeast Texas have in place in order to keep you and your students safe.

As of late Wednesday, Pasadena ISD, Alief ISD, Willis ISD, and Lamar CISD said they did not have any school cancellations planned Thursday but would monitor the weather closely.

Deer Park ISD said the school day would take place as normal, but campus activities, such as field trips and outdoor events, were canceled.

Keep track of the storms in your area using the 13 Alert Radar.