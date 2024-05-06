Greg Abbott visits Conroe for update on recovery efforts after destructive flooding in SE Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott will inform the public of ongoing efforts of recovery after parts of east Texas were destroyed from severe flooding.

Gov. Greg Abbott will inform the public of ongoing efforts of recovery after parts of east Texas were destroyed from severe flooding.

Gov. Greg Abbott will inform the public of ongoing efforts of recovery after parts of east Texas were destroyed from severe flooding.

Gov. Greg Abbott will inform the public of ongoing efforts of recovery after parts of east Texas were destroyed from severe flooding.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference on Monday about the state's ongoing response to severe weather and flooding that have impacted several communities in East Texas.

RELATED: Isolated showers possible Monday, however the flash flood threat is over

Abbott was joined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kid and other state officials.

The severe weather threat and flash flood warnings were gone after thunderstorms developed in the area through the weekend.

ABC13's Weather Team declared a Weather Alert Day on Sunday as areas north of Houston, such as Harris, Montgomery, Polk, and Liberty counties, experienced Hurricane Harvey levels of flooding a few days prior.

The current levels of the area's creeks and rivers were a big concern that developed from the weather pattern.

RELATED: Storm recovery in Harris County begins, OEM plans for debris pickup in affected areas

As a precaution, residents were urged to evacuate as the San Jacinto River was expected to rise at least nine more feet than usual during the weekend due to the overwhelming amount of rainfall.

Officials in Harris County updated the public on Monday on the aftermath of the storms, saying they are "out of the woods," but challenges lie ahead for recovery. The evacuation order was lifted, and the Office of Emergency Management decreased its activation level to Level 1 from Level 3.

RELATED: Severe weather and flooding survivors should watch out for scams, FEMA warns

Statewide, Abbott said last week's weather impacted 91 counties and left at least three dead, including a Conroe police lieutenant who died during a tornado and a 4-year-old who was swept away by rushing waters. A man in Bosque County outside Waco also died.

Harris County said its first responders rescued 233 people and 183 pets. On hand at the governor's event, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough reported 350 rescues from homes and on the roads.

Some areas are still experiencing high floodwaters, and were told to use caution when returning home.

Kid said representatives from the U.S. Small Business Association and FEMA will be in our area on Tuesday to start assessing damage in areas where water has receded.

There must be at least 800 uninsured homes with major damage in order for the federal government to declare a region a disaster area.

If your property falls under that classification, you must report it at iSTAT Damage Surveys.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: