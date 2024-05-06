Do you know how to protest your property taxes as deadline approaches? ABC13 speaks with expert

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most homeowners have gotten their property tax assessments in the mail by now, and the deadline to protest is coming up!

ABC13 spoke with Colton Pace, a tax consultant with Ownwell, who said every owner has a right to appeal.

The deadline to protest is on May 15, or 30 days from when the homeowner received their appraisal notice.

Pace said companies like his only charge homeowners after the fact.

He says to beware of companies or individuals looking for money upfront, regardless of whether they say they could save you money on your tax bill.

In Texas, homeowners can take on the protest process themselves online, in person, or on the phone.

They can also hire a company to protest their appraisals for them.

For more information on the process, contact your county tax office.

