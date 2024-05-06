HCSO rescue teams pull at least 20 people, 20 pets from Channelview neighborhood

"I lost everything. Everything's flooded," a Channelview homeowner spoke to ABC13 as she tries to recover from the harsh floods this week.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Flood rescue and dive teams with the Harris County Sheriff's Office pulled approximately twenty people and twenty animals from a neighborhood in Channelview this weekend.

Water rose to at least four feet in the area off of the East Freeway Service Road and Monmouth Street, near Lake Sandy.

Cynthia Robinson flagged down a Harris County Sheriff's Office rescue boat ABC13 embedded with Saturday.

"My dogs are still in my home. I have to go back for them," Robinson told first responders.

Robinson, who sought higher ground at a motel with her brother overnight, returned to check on the dogs with a kayak on Sunday morning when the water had dropped about a foot.

"It was pretty devastating because of our dogs. They're like my babies," she told ABC13.

Robinson was relieved to find her dogs safe Sunday, but the same could not be said for her home.

"Clothes and all my things, pictures, just everything that's in my house is gone, but I have my health, I have my life, and I have my dogs, so we'll be okay," Robinson said.

Robinson was pulled from the water by Harris County Deputy Darrell Bailey. ABC13 tagged along with him during the rescue on Saturday, and again on Sunday when he returned to check on Robinson and other neighbors.

"We encourage people to actually before you know the water is coming or the storm is coming, to evacuate from the area so that we can get them to safety, get them to higher ground, so that not only they can be well and safe but also their animals can be safe as well," said Bailey.

With her own animals in mind, Robinson told ABC13 this flood will likely be her last.

"I lost everything. Everything's flooded, all my things. I got my dogs though, and I'm going to relocate for sure," she added. "I start over."

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.