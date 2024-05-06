Enter for a chance to win a family vacation to Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawai'i!

It's time to start adventures that are long overdue at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. ABC13 is giving you a chance to win a magical family vacation for four to Hawai'i!

NOTE: Due to severe storms, the final day of the giveaway will be held on Monday, May 20. Watch Eyewitness News at 3 p.m. to get the "SECRET CODE" to enter!

Set along a tranquil lagoon on the island of O'ahu, there are magical experiences at every turn. Splash out at the sprawling Waikolohe Valley pool area, with multiple pools, water slides, and the magical Menehune Bridge. Then, come say aloha and pose for a photo with some favorite Disney Characters, listen to exciting storytelling with Uncle, and take in live music. Escape to the magic you've been dreaming of and let your legend begin!

Get lost in the wonder and journey beyond your imagination. Explore a pristine beach, float along a lazy river, and experience water adventures with a touch of Disney. Let your legend begin and escape to Aulani Resort, a one-of-a-kind Disney destination in Hawai'i.

Viewers should watch Eyewitness News at 3 p.m. CT every weekday from May 6, 2024 through May 20, 2024 to get the "SECRET CODE."

You can watch Eyewitness News at 3 p.m. every weekday on ABC13, or stream it live on ABC13.com or smart TV streaming services such as Roku, Apple TV, Samsung TV, and Prime Video.

A new "SECRET CODE" will be revealed every day, so viewers can enter the contest once per day.

In addition to the grand prize winner, 10 additional winners will be selected to win a $25 Disney gift card.

See the Official Rules here.

Once you have the "SECRET CODE" enter below: