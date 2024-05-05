Homeowners in Kingwood throwing away damaged belongings in flooded homes

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- As areas across southeast Texas continue to recover from the heavy rain conditions, many residents in the Kingwood area are trying to recoup from the catastrophic flooding this week.

ABC13's Nick Natario reported from a neighborhood in Kingwood on Sunday, where he spoke with homeowners cleaning up the mess from their flooded homes.

Houses in the Kingwood area have been flooding since Friday. Some neighbors living in the area have thrown their belongings on the side of their streets, while others don't know where to begin in the clean up efforts.

In a post posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management provided a QR code to report the extent of any home damage caused by the strong storms this week.

Nevertheless, the flash flood and severe weather threat lowered on Sunday evening as drier weather starts to come in.

