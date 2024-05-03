Celebrate Star Wars May the 4th with the Unboxing Boys

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
May the 4th is an annual holiday where Star Wars fans unite to celebrate their favorite galaxy far, far away.
It's the perfect time for fans to watch their favorite shows and movies on Disney+ and also to gear up with all-new product launches like the Darth Vader Light-up Water Bottle, new books and other collectibles.
Join the Unboxing Boys as they adventure through a box of goodies that Star Wars fans of all ages will enjoy. Visit StarWars.com to get updated info on deals and new announcements and shop some exciting items featured in the video below.
May the 4th be with you!
