Harris County tells those affected by devastating flooding over weekend that help is on the way

Recovery begins for residents in the wake of devastating flooding in Harris County, but when help is coming from the local leaders is unclear.

Recovery begins for residents in the wake of devastating flooding in Harris County, but when help is coming from the local leaders is unclear.

Recovery begins for residents in the wake of devastating flooding in Harris County, but when help is coming from the local leaders is unclear.

Recovery begins for residents in the wake of devastating flooding in Harris County, but when help is coming from the local leaders is unclear.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County officials said help is on the way for those who have suffered after storms caused damage to neighborhoods and forced them to evacuate.

With the floodwater receding, some Kingwood neighbors are cleaning up. They're beginning to rip drywall, insulation, and other wet items.

RELATED: Mandatory evacuation orders in Harris County. lifted, but long recovery ahead after storms

For areas impacted by last week's flooding, it's not water that gives you a clue but large debris piles. ABC13 found some on Monday in the streets on the East and West Fork areas of the San Jacinto River in Kingwood.

Judge Lina Hidalgo stood with other county leaders on Monday to notify residents impacted by flooding to contact 211 if they need help. They're also working to set up a disaster recovery center where you can get in-person help.

They have yet to determine what kind of financial assistance could be available. Hidalgo believes low-interest loans could be offered as early as next month to help homeowners with upwards of $200,000. Renters could get upwards of $40,000.

One Kingwood neighbor, Scott Baumgardner, who's been flooded three times, said while it is nice to have assistance, he can't wait.

RELATED: Want to help Texas flood victims? Here's how to bring comfort and hope

"Tearing out drywall," Baumgardner said. "Tearing out wet insulation, trying to dry everything out. You've got to get it dry quickly. Otherwise, you get mold spores starting, and then it's an uphill battle from there on out."

Hidalgo said she wants the county to collect debris from yards. She doesn't know when it'll happen.

She said the issue could be discussed during Tuesday's commissioner's court meeting.

If you weren't impacted by flooding but want to help, the county is working on connecting people with agencies.

RELATED: Storm recovery in Harris County begins, OEM plans for debris pickup in affected areas



They say to reach out to 211, or there's a website where you can learn more.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.