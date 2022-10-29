'Unparoled success': UH sports historian believes Astros are in the midst of a dynasty

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After reaching the World Series in four out of six years, is it fair to say the Astros are a dynasty?

Justin Verlander said Thursday the run the Astros are on is dynasty worthy. But some of his teammates disagree, saying they need to win another championship.

However, one expert says there's no debate. Hanging high above left field in Minute Maid Park displays the run the Astros have been on.

From the American League championships to the lone world championship, the Astros will soon add another.

"We've been here a couple times, and we haven't won," Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly said. "I think this team is pretty hungry to close the deal. You're given these opportunities, and you don't want to take them for granted. I don't think we're going to take them for granted for sure."

The banners show how the Astros have dominated over the past six years. But are they a dynasty?

"I don't know if it's a dynasty sort of speak," Astros pitcher Lance McCullers explained. "I think dynasties sometimes are gauged by championships, but the story's not done yet."

The Astros have only one world championship, but University of Houston associate professor Demetrius Pearson says the answer is obvious.

"I would say they are," Pearson said.

Pearson is an expert in sports history. He said what the Astros have done in modern baseball is rare because players move around more often.

"In this day in time with free agency like it is, contemporary sport is different," Pearson explained. "Being able to hold into valuable players is very difficult."

As far as winning another title, Pearson said it might help cement the dynasty claim. As for needing another title because of the 2017 cheating scandal, Pearson explained it doesn't matter. "They've proved that they were not a fluke," Pearson said. "That's for sure."

This World Series isn't over, but Pearson says he doesn't think the historic run is either.

Although reaching the final series is never easy, Pearson said Astros fans may get to enjoy this dynasty beyond 2022. "With their success, it's unparoled success in the new millennium, and with the team that they have, one would expect that they will be right where they are next year," Pearson explained.

