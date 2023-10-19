Man who pleaded guilty to teen's murder to be formally sentenced after families' courtroom outburst

When chaos erupted in the courtroom Tuesday while the 19-year-old pleaded guilty, a domestic violence suspect in a neighboring court managed to escape.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old who pleaded guilty to murdering his teenage girlfriend will return to court on Thursday to be formally sentenced.

Chaos erupted in the courtroom on Tuesday when Frank DeLeon Jr. pleaded guilty to Diamond Alvarez's January 2022 murder. Emotional family members lashed out and had to be restrained by deputies.

Alvarez's aunt is expected to share a victim impact statement at the sentencing.

DeLeon was out on bond while the case made its way through the courts. The trial was supposed to start Monday, but he did not show up after defense attorneys said he was involved in an accident and had to go to the hospital.

Because he was not in court Monday, an arrest warrant was issued and DeLeon was taken into custody later that day. He appeared in court Tuesday morning shackled with his arm in a sling.

DeLeon Jr. took a plea deal in exchange for a 45-year sentence.

Anna Machado, Alvarez's mother, gave a victim impact statement with Deleon and his family in the courtroom on Tuesday. In her comments, she called DeLeon a monster, saying his mother, who was in the gallery, had raised him to be that way.

Machado started walking towards DeLeon and another family member lunged at the teen. Moments later, DeLeon's mother joined in.

The fight lasted for a few minutes before order was restored and the courtroom cleared.

It was during this chaos that a defendant in a separate case, in another court in the building, managed to escape after his bond was revoked.

Michael Devon Combs, accused of assaulting the mother of his two children, is still on the run.

Back in January 2022, Alvarez was out walking her dog when she was shot more than two dozen times.

Investigators said a text message from DeLeon asking to meet up at a park is what narrowed the investigation in on the teen. They were dating at the time.

Alvarez's mother spoke out after the hearing, remembering her daughter.

"I have been fighting for justice and today, finally, my daughter has justice," Machado said. "He will be in there for 45 years. I will never get my daughter back ever again."

DeLeon must serve half of the 45-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.

